Medplus Solutions produces, donates hand sanitizer to long-term care homes

April 22, 2020 348

Medplus Solutions, a Puerto Rico-based provider of long-term pharmacy and medication management services, has started the production of hand sanitizer to donate it to those institutions that need it most as a result of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The program seeks to produce more than 5,000 liters of hand sanitizer solutions to benefit nearly 500 facilities that reach approximately 10,000 people, the company said. People in this group, which includes both adults and children, have chronic conditions that require long-term care and specialized attention.

“This segment of the population belongs to the group with the highest risk of being affected by the virus. Now, more than ever, we are committed to contribute in whatever way we can to reduce the risk of contagion in these facilities,” said Sultan S. Yassin, president of Medplus Solutions.

The hand sanitizer, which complies with the formulation recommended by the FDA and the World Health Organization (WHO), is being prepared in the company’s pharmaceutical compounding laboratory, equipped to make all kinds of personalized formulations in multiple dosage forms such as capsules, creams, liquids, patches, chewables and popsicles for children.

This is the first time that Medplus Solutions produces hand sanitizer. Setting up the lab for the new production entailed a $10,000 investment for specialized pumps and other equipment to facilitate production, executives said.

The base capacity is approximately 800 liters per week. The production also required finding containers in the appropriate size to store the product since it is not the usual volume. Vaquería Tres Monjitas assisted Medplus Solutions by facilitating access to plastic packaging.

Medplus Solutions will support this effort as the emergency extends and the hand sanitizer product is needed. The first lots will be distributed to senior care facilities.

The production also contemplates facilitating sale to other businesses to reinvest the profit to increase the amount of product donated to the centers, the company added.