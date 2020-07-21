Medtronic expands Salus@Work clinics in 2 manufacturing plants

July 21, 2020 244

Medical device manufacturer Medtronic announced it has expanded the Salus@Work clinic initiative to its manufacturing facilities in Ponce and Villalba, after its first clinic at the Juncos plant contributed to the well-being of more than 2,000 employees and their families, company executives said.

An alliance with its health plan, Triple-S Salud, led to the opening of the first Salus@Work clinic at its Juncos plant during the second quarter of 2018, becoming the first of its kind in a manufacturing plant in Puerto Rico, they said.

The two new clinics will expand service to nearly 3,000 employees for a total of nearly 5,000 across the three facilities, the company confirmed.

“The Triple-S Salus@Work model at Medtronic allows our policyholders and their family members to tak care of their health needs in a timely manner with an emphasis on quality metrics and care in preventive care,” said José Novoa, chief medical officer at Triple-S.

In addition to access to primary and specialist physicians, the clinic provides laboratory services, access to chiropractors, optometrists, and wellness services such as massages and facials.

“One of the ways in which we honor our mission is by taking care of our employees and we do it to help them stay healthy with easy access to high-quality health care services, focused on prevention and chronic condition management,” said Manuel Domenech, senior manufacturing director of Medtronic’s Villalba plant.