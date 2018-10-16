Medtronic Foundation pledges additional $250K to P.R.’s recovery

October 16, 2018 256

In the year since Hurricane María struck Puerto Rico, Medtronic and the Medtronic Foundation have provided more than $7 million in financial support of humanitarian aid for employees and their communities.

On Monday, the Medtronic Foundation announced an additional grant of $250,000 to international disaster relief organization All Hands and Hearts – Smart Response.

“Thanks to support from the Medtronic Foundation, we have rebuilt or repaired hundreds of roofs so far this year, in addition to performing critical repair and sanitation works,” said Rico Wilcox, acting director of US Recovery – AHAH

“With support from 1,800 volunteers we have made a positive impact for more than 5,700 individuals so far this year, and our work continues,” he said.

“All Hands and Hearts has been a fantastic partner in empowering our employees to volunteer their time and make a real impact for those in need,” said Paurvi Bhatt, president of the Medtronic Foundation. “The Medtronic Foundation is proud to make this additional donation that will further enable these critical relief efforts.”

“We are unwavering in our commitment to support our employees and the overall recovery of the island,” said Félix Negrón vice president of Operations, Medtronic Puerto Rico “We’ve rebuilt 700 homes of Medtronic employees so far, with about 30 more still being repaired.”

This partnership between the company, foundation and nonprofit to deliver financial support and volunteer resources is helping the island to rebuild and in turn strengthening Puerto Rico’s education, health and the economy in the long-term, company executives said.