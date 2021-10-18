Medtronic launches program to recognize healthcare workers who ‘inspire’

The launch coincides with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) designation of 2021 as the “International year of health and care workers.”

Medical technology company Medtronic plc announced the launch of “Inspiradores,” a recognition program to honor and celebrate health workers in Latin America through life stories.

The launch coincides with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) designation of 2021 as the “International year of health and care workers.”

In its inaugural year, the “Inspiradores” program will recognize the commitment to patient care in a time with more challenges in recent history for those who made health care possible. Nominations will be made by patients, civil society organizations, and other members of the health sector.

“Building a recognition culture around health workers is necessary not only to show gratitude for the work they do, but as a means of identifying best practices in a sector with great opportunities for improvement and transformation in the region. Those stories deserve to be shared and recognized,” said Hugo Villegas, president, Medtronic Latin America.

“Despite the challenges, there are people creating strategies and solutions to solve major health problems in hospitals and other settings. Those people and teams are the ones we want to find and recognize with this program. They are the ones leading change and inspiring others in their communities,” he said.

Through Oct. 31, 2021, individuals will be able to visit the Medtronic “Inspiradores” program website to nominate a healthcare worker whose exceptional commitment to actions large or small has positively impacted the lives of patients.

All individuals whose nomination meets the eligibility criteria will receive an acknowledgment letter and the Medtronic 2021 edition digital badge. The top 10 stories will receive a special recognition and will be featured on the program website and on Medtronic LATAM social media.

Medtronic plans to continue the “Inspiradores” program over time, launching future editions with the objective of recognizing individuals and health teams making an impact in various areas of care.