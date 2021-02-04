Medtronic produces insulin pump system at Juncos facility for global distribution

The “closed-loop system” will be available to people as young as 2 two years old living with type 1 diabetes and allows to view sugar levels and insulin administration from a smartphone.

Medical device manufacturer Medtronic announced the launch of its newest insulin pump system, produced at its Juncos facility from where it will be exported globally.

The Medtronic Minimed 770G insulin pump system has approval from the US. Food and Drug Administration and adjusts insulin levels automatically, taking on more diabetes control tasks so patients can focus more on their daily lives.

The “closed-loop system” will be available to people as young as 2 two years old living with type 1 diabetes and allows to view sugar levels and insulin administration from a smartphone.

The system will enable caregivers and care partners to see user data remotely on their smartphones, with proactive in-app notices sent when sugar levels are out of range. The data can also be shared automatically with clinicians and educators to help facilitate more effective telehealth visits and product trainings.

This connectivity also gives Medtronic the ability to provide upgrades to future technology via software updates which can further enhance security and device features, the company said.

“We’re thrilled to be launching this new system to the healthcare industry as we understand how important these data sharing features are, particularly right now — with many individuals and families opting to see their doctors virtually via telehealth visits,” said Fernando Marchan, regional manager of the Diabetes Group of Medtronic Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

“Now we can provide parents and patients with more connectivity benefits, and we are pleased that we can expand access to hybrid closed-loop system with the added peace of mind that caregivers need to ensure the well-being of their loved ones,” he said.

“Additionally, it is demonstrated that in Puerto Rico we have the capacity to produce the highest quality medical devices to be exported all over the world,” Marchan said.

Medtronic has already begun distributing the new MiniMed 770G system in the United States from Puerto Rico, where it employs 5,000 people and has manufacturing plants in Humacao, Juncos, San Juan, and Villalba.

Medtronic will begin taking orders for the new MiniMed 770G system in the US this week, it announced.

The goal of this automated delivery of background insulin is to maximize the time glucose levels are within the optimal target range and to minimize both high and low glucose levels. The new MiniMed 770G system comes with the Guardian Sensor 3, the MiniMed Mobile app (compatible with both iPhone and Android), and Roche Accu-Chek Guide Link meter, which is Bluetooth compatible for improved usability, the company said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.