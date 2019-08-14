Mercy Corps offers workshops, grants for micro and small entrepreneurs

August 14, 2019 61

Some 50 micro and small entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to receive grants and specialized support to strengthen their businesses, as part of efforts to increase economic resilience of businesses and communities conducted by international humanitarian organization Mercy Corps Puerto Rico.

Entrepreneurs will be able to compete for Mercy Corps’ assistance through its Puerto Rico Ready 4 Business program, which provides free business training workshops in areas of digital marketing, financial management and contingency plan for business, said Karla Peña, director of the organization in Puerto Rico.

They can also apply for the scholarship by completing the form related to the program’s call.

“With this effort we seek to ensure that entrepreneurs with small businesses have the necessary tools to provide them with stability and growth, who can deal with a possible natural, economic or political crisis. Mercy Corps believes a strong local economy leads to a resilient community and island,” said Peña.

Puerto Rico Ready 4 Business is a project that primarily seeks impact the micro and small enterprises in the municipalities of the northeastern and southeastern regions, along with Vieques, Culebra and Cataño, identified as the most affected by Hurricane María.

The next workshops are slated for Aug. 23 and Aug 26 in Humacao.

The organization will announce the 50 winners of grants and specialized assistance in October.