Mercy Corps seeking collaborators for urban gardens initiative

NIMB Staff August 22, 2024
El Tenedor Social in Luquillo is a mobile soup kitchen that feeds approximately 7,000 people a year, primarily low-income seniors.

Agrupar allows communities to learn about agriculture, natural resource conservation and the importance of healthy eating.

Mercy Corps is inviting collaborators, municipalities and government agencies to join its Participatory Urban Agriculture Project (Agrupar, in Spanish), which aims to enhance food security and foster sustainable development through the establishment of urban gardens in communities.

The project offers training, along with equipment and supplies, to participating organizations. By doing so, it seeks to empower communities to cultivate fresh, nutritious food while promoting sustainable practices, said César Ramírez, agriculture officer at Mercy Corps.

There are several successful projects that exemplify what can be achieved through collaboration, the nonprofit stated.

One example is El Tenedor Social in Luquillo, a mobile soup kitchen that feeds approximately 7,000 people a year, primarily low-income seniors. For this urban garden project, a school bus will be equipped with hydroponic elements and planting beds, providing fresh food and a space for educational talks on urban agriculture.

Another project is the Flor de Loto Montessori School in Ponce, which aims to increase the production of its school garden and integrate irrigation systems to support the community of parents and students.

“These efforts not only increase sustainable food production but also encourage greater participation and education in the community,” Ramírez said.

Additionally, Mercy Corps will host a webinar on Sept. 25 to engage other community-based organizations and community members in exploring opportunities to establish urban agriculture and adopt climate-smart and digitally smart farming techniques.

Municipalities and government agencies nationwide are encouraged to participate as key stakeholders and strengthen networks with community-based organizations.

For more information about the seminar or the initiative, visit @mercycorpsCRI on Facebook.

This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
