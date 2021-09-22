Type to search

Metropistas marks 10th yrs. in Puerto Rico confirming $170M in upgrades

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio September 22, 2021
Autopistas Metropolitanas of Puerto Rico, known as Metropistas, operates Highways PR-5 and PR-22.

Autopistas Metropolitanas of Puerto Rico, known as Metropistas, is marking 10 years since taking over the operation of Highways PR-5 and PR-22 through a public-private partnership with the government, confirming it has made some $170 million in infrastructure improvements.

The money was put into the containment systems along the highways — such as the concrete and metal guardrails — and the signaling system, among other investments. The effect of these improvements has been a reduction in accidents with victims of 73% in a period of six years, the company said.

In 2014, 559 accidents with victims were registered on the PR-22 and PR-5 highways. Since then, the number of accidents has decreased to 163 accidents in 2020. This reduction is a direct consequence of the investment made by metropistas in infrastructure, which has gone from $72.9 million in 2014 to a total of $165 million in 2020.

“We are very happy to be able to celebrate this first decade and continue to contribute to innovation and safety for all those who travel through the PR-22 and PR-5 highways. Metropistas maintains a firm commitment to offering a service of the best quality and at the forefront of technology,” said Metropistas CEO Julián Fernández-Rodes.

From the start of the P3 concession, Metropistas began an ambitious project that required a multi-million-dollar investment to repair, rehabilitate and improve the PR-22 and PR-5 highways, it said.

In 2014, Metropistas, in collaboration with the Highways and Transportation Authority, developed the first express lane in Puerto Rico with a dynamic rate. This lane, which runs for 12 kilometers between Bayamón and Toa Baja, saves up to 20 minutes per journey to drivers who use it during peak hours with the highest traffic.

And in efforts of improving the infrastructure, Metropistas also collaborates with the Puerto Rico Police and medical emergencies, as well providing roadside assistance for free.

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
