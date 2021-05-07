MIDA tweaks annual convention, Consumer X-Ray due to pandemic

The Conference and Food Show along with the traditional Consumer X-Ray and other related events have been scheduled for Nov. 11-13 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The Chamber of Marketing, Industry and Food Distribution (MIDA, in Spanish) announced that, in response to the situation that the island is going through with the increases in infections by COVID-19, the events related to its annual convention are moving forward, although, but split into different dates.

MIDA President Ferdysac Márquez said the event has generated a lot of local and foreign interest, “but the health of the organization’s partners and sponsors is a priority, so we have adapted to meet the objective of serving as a meeting place and educational forum for the food industry, while maintaining everyone safe.”

The member meeting will be held June 16, in person or online. There will be two versions of the Consumer X-Ray study: “The Connected Consumer,” which will be unveiled through the Zoom platform on June 17 and will focus on the behavior of consumers who make their food purchases online instead of the traditional channels.

Meanwhile, the Conference and Food Show along with the traditional Consumer X-Ray and other related events have been scheduled for Nov. 11-13 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

The Conference and Food Show will feature hundreds of exhibitors, multiple conferences aimed at the industry, an event to match suppliers with buyers, recognitions to companies and employees, as well as the Consumer X-Ray study, said MIDA Vice President Manuel Reyes-Alfonso.

“After more than two years since our last in-person convention, the industry is eager to meet again and share what it has learned,” Reyes-Alfonso said.

