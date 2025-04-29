Type to search

Mikokos named one of ‘Top Sustainability Startups to Watch’ in 2025

NIMB Staff April 29, 2025
Kimberly Ramos, CEO of Mikokos, leads the Puerto Rico startup recognized among the top sustainability companies to watch in 2025.
The Bravo Family Foundation-supported company was recognized for its natural ingredient-based personal care products.

The Bravo Family Foundation announced that Mikokos, one of the standout companies in its Rising Young Entrepreneurs Program (REP), has been recognized as one of the “Top Sustainability Startups to Watch in 2025.”

The recognition highlights Mikokos’ international reach, driven by its approach to personal care products, according to the nonprofit.

Mikokos was founded by CEO Kimberly Ramos, Chief Revenue Officer Obeth Seguinot and accountant Brian Colón. It focuses on accessible personal care products made with natural ingredients.

The company’s commitment to eliminating harmful chemicals aligns with broader trends in health, sustainability and social responsibility.

“At Bravo, we celebrate and support those who are building a better future through local innovation. Mikokos is a prime example of how purpose-driven ideas can transcend borders and make a real impact,” said Blanca Santos, CEO and CFO of the Bravo Family Foundation.

The foundation said the recognition supports Mikokos’ business model and its efforts to grow in the sustainability and wellness sectors.

