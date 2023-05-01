Miller Lite BBQ Grilling Wars back in San Juan on June 3

The culinary fest will bring together more than 30 teams of barbecue professionals and fans in the open-air space located between the Roberto Clemente Coliseum and the Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

The Plaza de la Independencia in San Juan will become the largest barbecue competition on the island with the celebration of the second edition of the Miller Lite BBQ Grilling Wars, on June 3.

The culinary fest will bring together more than 30 teams of barbecue professionals and fans in the open-air space located between the Roberto Clemente Coliseum and the Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

Participants will compete for cash prizes, trips to competitions in the mainland U.S. and the title of the best Pitmasters team in Puerto Rico.

During the competition, all teams will be judged by the public using the same criteria for the “People’s Choice Award.” The top five teams will go to a professional jury composed of barbecue restaurant owners from Texas, renowned Pitmasters from the U.S. mainland, and well-known chefs on the island.

More than 4,000 fans will be able to enjoy top-quality grilled and smoked meats, such as St. Louis ribs, pulled pork and beef brisket.

The event will be produced by the Puerto Rico Culinary Events Conglomerate (PRICEC), a company that joined the producing agency of the Rico Pizza & Beer Fest, Imagenda Puerto Rico, in 2021.

“We’re excited to be able to hold a world-class event such as the Miller Lite BBQ Grilling Wars for the second consecutive year and to be able to provide an experience to the Puerto Rican public and fans,” said Jaime Villamil, chief officer of Imagenda and member of PRICEC’s board.

“Our goal with these culinary events is that they serve as an entertainment platform for families, as an exhibition platform for restaurants and barbecue fans, and more importantly, that they promote economic development on our island,” he said.

The ticket sales, which began last week through Gustazos.com, are already sold out. According to the organizers, there were only 500 spaces available.