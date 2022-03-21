Miller Lite BBQ Grilling Wars returns in May to Hato Rey

Participants will compete for cash prizes, trips to competitions in the continental United States and the title of the best pitmasters team in Puerto Rico.

More than 30 professional teams and hundreds of barbecue fans are expected to take part in the “Miller Lite BBQ Grilling Wars Festival,” planned for May 28, 2022 at the Plaza de la Independencia, an open-air space located between the Roberto Clemente Coliseum and the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Hato Rey.

“Culinary events are an entertainment option for the family, as well as an exhibition platform for restaurants and fans of good food. More importantly, they are a key piece for economic development in Puerto Rico,” said Jaime Villamil, board member of the Puerto Rico Culinary Events Conglomerate (PRICEC), which is producing the event along with local firm Imagenda.

Culinary events have been generally on hold in Puerto Rico due to the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In 2021, Imagenda produced another event, known as the Puerto Rico Pizza & Beer Fest, with PRICEC.

“We’ve worked hard over the last year to carry out this great festival, for which we’ve created a space for the whole family to enjoy this competition in an environment that includes entertainment, live music and many more surprises,” said Eliezer Rodríguez, member of PRICEC.