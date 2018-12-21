P.R. Minority Council kicks off annual ‘Business Opportunity Exchange’

December 21, 2018 31

The Puerto Rico Minority Supplier Development Council announced the start of its annual event, the “Business Opportunity Exchange,” to be held Mar. 8, 2019 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

Like previous events, the Business Opportunity Exchange will connect Fortune 500 and other major companies with certified minority businesses who want to make game-changing sales.

The event is designed to identify business needs and solutions. Owners of local businesses that have not been certified should move quickly to start the process and finish in time for the big event, Council officials said.

“Purchasing entities can get on board now to connect with more local businesses and seek a wider range of benefits from doing business with Puerto Rico,” the nonprofit stated.

Certified local businesses will have special opportunities to pitch their products and services within the Council’s “Win-Win Referral Program,” responsible for more than $27 million in sales over the past two years.

“All B2B locally-owned suppliers can and should be at the Business Opportunity Exchange,” the Council stated, adding that for more information, interested parties should visit its website.