MK Care to participate in Endeavor Puerto Rico’s accelerator program

MK Care co-founders Keila Rodriguez and Mileyska Rodriguez

The startup is expanding its reach across the island while staying committed to innovation in senior care.

MK Care, a platform specializing in senior care services in Puerto Rico, has been selected to participate in Endeavor Puerto Rico’s Raise Capital Accelerator program, recognizing its high growth potential and innovative approach.

The program will connect MK Care with key investors and resources, helping the company accelerate its expansion and continue developing accessible solutions for families seeking care for their loved ones.

This milestone positions MK Care as a promising leader in the senior care industry at a pivotal time. The startup, which has rapidly grown through its technology-driven and personalized service model, simplifies the hiring and monitoring of caregivers.

Looking ahead to 2025, MK Care plans to double its impact and expand its reach across Puerto Rico, aiming to provide every family access to professional and trustworthy care.

“From the beginning, our goal with MK Care has been to revolutionize senior care in Puerto Rico by providing a service that combines empathy, technology and innovation,” said Mileyska Rodríguez, co-founder of MK Care. “Being part of Endeavor Puerto Rico’s Raise Capital Accelerator program validates our work and motivates us to continue growing to impact more lives.”

As part of its efforts to connect with communities, MK Care will participate in Expo Cámara at Plaza del Caribe in Ponce on Feb. 8-9. The event brings together businesses from various sectors to drive economic development and engage with the public.

During the expo, attendees will have the opportunity to meet Mileyska and Keila Rodríguez, co-founders of MK Care, who will discuss the company’s services for clients seeking care and for caregivers interested in joining its network.

“For innovative companies like MK Care, it is crucial to share their message and make their services known to a broader audience,” said Mónica Pajarín, communications director at jajaja.comms. “Many families with elderly relatives need help but don’t know where to find it. MK Care is filling an essential gap in Puerto Rico by not only simplifying the process but also providing it with trust, empathy and professionalism.”

To make quality care more accessible, MK Care is offering new clients a $300 credit toward home care services for those who enroll in a long-term care plan through Feb. 28.