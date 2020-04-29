MMM donates 10K COVID-19 rapid tests to government

April 29, 2020 197

Insurer MMM Healthcare has donated 10,000 COVID-19 rapid tests to help the island address the shortage of tests as it navigates the pandemic.

MMM obtained the 10,000 tests, which are already on the island and will be distributed through the Health Department, which will be assigning the tests to people working on the front lines, such as doctors, nurses, police, among others.

“As the company with the largest number of Medicare Advantage beneficiaries in Puerto Rico, and the most vulnerable group, for us at MMM it was crucial to respond at a time like this, and use our capacity as a health plan to make these tests available to the people to detect COVID-19,” said MMM President Orlando González.

This donation is included in the 60,000 rapid tests that MMM has begun to donate to the Puerto Rico IPAS Association and other health entities. The company’s goal is to make the tests available across the island, regardless of whether the person has a medical plan or if their medical plan is not MMM, company officials said.

“At times of an unprecedented health emergency, the union between the different sectors, the government and private companies, is vital to get the necessary aid for the people of Puerto Rico. MMM’s response demonstrates its genuine commitment to the service and health of the people,” said Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez.