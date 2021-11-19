MMM launches OTC drug dispensing vending machines

Vending machines provide product visibility and are easy to use.

MMM Healthcare announced the launch vending machines in shopping centers and hospitals in Puerto Rico, through which members can get their over-the-counter medications “immediately and when they need them.”

“We’ve always stood out for innovation and once again, we keep working to provide greater convenience to our affiliates. Vending Machines are an additional option to receiving OTCs at home or at participating pharmacies/drugstores,” said MMM President Orlando González.

“They help them solve the need of acquiring OTC medicines instantly, whenever they pass through one of the areas where the machines are located,” he said.

Vending machines provide product visibility and are easy to use. They will have a variety of more than 50 products from different brands, such as ibuprofen, allergy, sinusitis or cold medicines, eye drops, vitamins, and digestive disturbance medicines, among others. These will be constantly supplied in response to the demand and need of users, MMM executives said.

Another advantage of this service is that members can pre-order medications through the MMM mobile application. The cost of the selected products is deducted from their FlexiCard, MMM confirmed.