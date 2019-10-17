Molina Healthcare to offer free education course for doctors

October 17, 2019 145

Molina Healthcare announced it will be offering its first symposium “Latest Trends in Common Medical Conditions,” as part of its commitment to organize educational activities aimed at doctors.

Company President Carlos A. Carrero confirmed the event will take place Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan & Casino.

Molina Healthcare will offer six free continuing education credits to participating physicians, in topics required for the annual renewal of a medical license and for compliance with the government’s “Plan Vital” coverage.

The event presentations will cover a variety of topics including obesity, vaccinations, identification and prevention of suicide, diabetes management, cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and more.

“Molina is excited to host this event and have experts present relevant health care information to our valued provider partners,” said Carrero.

“We’re fortunate to work with providers who are committed to continuing their education to make sure the members we serve across the Island have access to quality care.”

Event attendance spaces are limited. Physicians interested in attending can reserve a spot in advance. For more information or to register, call 787-200-3300, ext. 336456 or send an email.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.