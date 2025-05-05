Mortgage Bankers Association to host Mortgage Fair in June

The upcoming event marks the second edition of the Puerto Rico Mortgage Fair. (File photo)

The event at the Puerto Rico Convention Center will offer financial guidance, resources and training.

The Puerto Rico Mortgage Bankers Association will hold the second edition of its Mortgage Fair June 6–7 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, as part of Mortgage Banking Week.

Supported by commercial banks, mortgage lenders, credit unions and the Housing Finance Authority, the event will feature workshops, networking opportunities, and exhibits aimed at improving financial literacy and expanding access to homeownership.

“We’re very excited to continue educating and supporting future buyers and investors,” said Ricardo J. Negrón, executive director of the Mortgage Bankers Association. “This year, in addition to focusing on housing, we will also offer resources for commercial and small business loans.”

Highlights of the event include:

A free Dale Carnegie workshop on June 6, open to MBA and MBS students, with certification from the globally recognized business education organization.

“Ethics for All,” a June 7 session offering three hours of continuing education. Panelists will include leaders from the Puerto Rico Board of Realtors, Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions, Department of Consumer Affairs, Board of Examiners of Appraisers, the Public Corporation for the Supervision and Insurance of Puerto Rico Cooperatives, Puerto Rico Police, and Homeland Security. The session will be open to 50 members of the public.

More than 21 exhibitors from the banking and real estate sectors.

New guidance on property search tools and comparable value databases.

A listing of affordable properties under $250,000 available for sale.

“This Mortgage Fair will not only provide resources for first-time homebuyers, but also seeks to offer world-class tools to appraisers, real estate brokers and entrepreneurs,” Negrón said. “With this event, we reaffirm our commitment to promoting access to housing and advancing education across the mortgage industry.”