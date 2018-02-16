Sun West Mortgage opens branch in Ciudadela Santurce complex

Sun West Mortgage announced the opening of third branch in Puerto Rico, which called for an investment of some $200,000, located at the Ciudadela complex in Santurce.

The bank, which specializes in providing mortgage loans, is looking to serve those who want to refinance or buy a new home. The 600-square-foot location will be staffed by current Sun West mortgage loan officers, who are part of the bank’s 150-employee base in Puerto Rico.

Luis Raúl Padilla, executive vice president of Sun West Mortgage, said the opening of the third branch aims to expand operations to provide a more personalized service.

“We’re excited to continue to grow and evolve so that we can contribute to the economy of the island,” he said. “The opening of our third branch gives us the opportunity to reach more customers and get to know them more closely. That is so we can better understand which of our products are a better fit for their needs.”

The opening of the new branch is the result of a variety of strategic alliances that the bank has developed after six years in the Puerto Rican market, he said.

“We have evolved in the industry beyond being a mortgage bank through partnerships we’ve created. We have the collaboration of Ivan ‘Pudge’ Rodríguez as spokesman for Sun West,” Padilla said.

“I chose him because he is a person who feels a great responsibility with the brand and the welfare of Puerto Rico and we wanted our products and services to project the same commitment,” Padilla added. “‘Pudge’ has been with the brand since the beginning and will continue for four more years.”

Sun West has also developed partnerships with brands that provide home assistance to every customer that originates and closes loans with the bank.

“Through collaboration with American Assist we can provide our customers with necessary services such as plumbing, handyman, electricity, and others,” Padilla said, adding they are provided for free for the first six months after the loan closes.