Mr. Special chooses Culture Create as its new advertising agency

NIMB Staff January 6, 2025
Through this collaboration, Mr. Special aims to optimize its digital strategy and online presence, increase creativity in its campaigns and receive support in achieving its business goals.

This is the first time the supermarket chain has partnered with an external advertising agency to dive its business growth.

With the goal of enhancing its advertising and strengthening its brand image, Mr. Special Supermarkets has selected Culture Create as its advertising agency of record.

This decision, led by Edwin Alonso-Rodríguez, manager of Mr. Special, marks the first time the chain has partnered with an external agency to drive the growth of its business, company officials said.

Culture Create is recognized for designing creative, effective strategies tailored to its clients’ needs, with a focus on innovation and measurable results.

Culture Create will take on strategic responsibilities, including media planning and the development of innovative advertising campaigns to expand Mr. Special’s presence in the local market. The collaboration aims to optimize the chain’s digital strategy, boost creativity in its campaigns and support its business goals.

“This partnership with Culture Create allows us to look toward the future with a broader and more modern vision of what growth in the supermarket sector means,” said Alonso-Rodríguez. “We’re confident that this collaboration will be a turning point in our relationship with our customers, offering a renewed and much closer brand experience.”

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
