Musical Arts Corp. launches business training project for musicians

August 3, 2020 189

The Musical Arts Corporation (CAM, in Spanish) and the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP, in Spanish) will collaboratively hold a series of keynote conferences called “Musical Factories,” to train and offer entrepreneurial tools to professional and developing musicians.

This new training project will be an extension to the ICP Cultural Factories initiative, and participation is free of charge. The program starts at 6 p.m. today and will be offered virtually through the Zoom platform.

“The main goal of the Cultural Factories concept is to help the business development of our artists and creatives, in this case musicians, so that they can learn about the different areas of a company or business, from the legal and administrative aspects to basic marketing concepts,” said Carlos Ruiz-Cortés, executive director of CAM and the ICP, about the initiative that will be offered every Wednesday in August.

The first training will be “A route for cultural entrepreneurship” and will be given by Javier Hernández, director of Sacred Heart University’s Business School. To join, participants must register HERE.

The next session will be offered by Attorney Enrique Castellanos on the subject of intellectual property in cyberspace and, followed by Rubén Morales on the topic of digital marketing.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer an additional tool for our musicians. Our goal is to be able to help Puerto Rico’s artistic class and future musicians to establish a company that turns their talent into a profitable business. Even more in these difficult times that force us to operate mainly through digital platforms,” said Karlo Flores, director of CAM’s music-social programs.

Other core topics such as entrepreneurship and management, marketing strategies, financial administration, legal structures for musical projects, strategic planning, accountability, proposal writing, intellectual property, among others, will be addressed during the workshops.

Although this training project will be free and open to the public, interested people must register in advance as capacity is limited to 100 participants, the agencies said.