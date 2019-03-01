N.Y. Fed President Williams to visit P.R./USVI Mar. 28-29

March 1, 2019 109

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John C. Williams will visit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Mar. 28-29 to meet with leaders in the local nonprofit, government, and business sectors, the agency announced.

The trip will focus on understanding current economic conditions and the continuing recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and María.

On the morning of Mar. 28, Williams will meet with elected officials to discuss the island’s rebuilding efforts. From there he will travel to Loíza, where he will visit Centro TAU, a youth-focused educational institution in the local community.

Later, Williams will have lunch with members of the Puerto Rico Bankers Association to discuss regional economic developments and conditions in the banking sector.

In the afternoon, he will participate in a moderated discussion, where he will share insights about the economy and answer questions from local business, nonprofit, and higher education communities.

Following that meeting, he will go to the Puerto Rico Science Trust for a small business and entrepreneur roundtable discussion.

On Mar. 29, Williams will meet with the newly elected USVI Gov. Albert J. Bryan, Jr., to hear about his agenda and economic plan for the territory. He will then travel to “My Brother’s Workshop,” a center for at-risk youth in St. Thomas, where he will discuss workforce development.

Later in the morning, he will meet with a FEMA director for the Caribbean Area for an update on disaster recovery efforts. His last engagement will be a lunch meeting with the USVI Business Community to talk about the health of the small business and tourism sectors 18 months after the hurricanes, the agency announced.