National Fine Cocoa and Aroma competition underway in P.R.

Looking to highlight Puerto Rico’s potential to produce a high-quality cocoa and in recognition of local producers, the opening of the 2019 edition of the National Fine Cocoa and Aroma competition, through which cocoa bean samples will be chosen to compete at the prestigious International Cocoa Awards.

“We invite all local cocoa producers to present their best bean samples in the National Fine Cocoa and Aroma competition,” said Viviana Medina Rodríguez, spokesperson for the National Cacao Committee, the entity that organizes the contest in Puerto Rico.

“This is a very special opportunity to recognize and promote our high-quality cocoa, not only locally but internationally,” she said “One of our objectives is to create a greater awareness of the important role that local farmers play in having a diverse and high-quality cocoa production.”

The National Fine Cocoa and Aroma competition constitutes the starting point for the selection of the three best local cocoa bean samples, which will be sent to compete on behalf of Puerto Rico at the International Cocoa Awards in France, sponsored by the Cocoa of Excellence program.

The latter seeks to increase awareness of opportunities represented by the production of high-quality cocoa as well as the preservation of the variety of flavors resulting from genetic diversity, farmland and the knowledge of the producers.

The National Tasting and Selection Panel will be responsible for evaluating and selecting the best samples to be sent to the Cocoa of Excellence program. It is composed by industry representatives experienced in sensory evaluations of cocoa: Medina, Eduardo Cortés (Cortés Hermanos) and Paul Curran (Bajari Chocolates.)

The deadline to submit samples is Jan. 11, 2019. Producers interested in participating may contact coex.puertorico@gmail.com to receive more information about the participation requirements.