National Lemonade Day is May 21 across Puerto Rico

The event's interactive map shows the location of the lemonade stands that will be set up islandwide.

Lemonade Day Puerto Rico announced that the 4th Edition of National Lemonade Day on the island will be held May 21, for which 1,026 participants are to participate in the youth entrepreneurship program.

Through the Lemonade Day experience, elementary and middle school students — between 6 and 12 years old — learn how to set up and operate their own business with a lemonade stand.

“We invite all of Puerto Rico to celebrate the effort, creativity, and dedication of our children. Our support is vital to keep the spark of entrepreneurship alight because that is the energy that give life to self-sufficient and vibrant communities throughout Puerto Rico,” said Natalia Subirá, director of Lemonade Day Puerto Rico.

Prior to the National Lemonade Day event, Lemonade Day Puerto Rico held two “Best Lemonade Contest” sessions in Mayagüez Mall and San Patricio Plaza. The winners were Youska Muñiz, from Delicious Summer by Youska in Sábana Grande, and Naira Torres from Limonada Galáctica in Manatí.

The latter offers a lemonade made with cabbage, an ingredient that when in contact with sugar undergoes a chemical reaction that gives the product a striking color and a unique flavor.

“The most exciting thing about this program is seeing the seed of entrepreneurship germinate and flourish because each experience is unique,” said Tere Nolla, executive director of CRECE, holder of the Lemonade Day license in Puerto Rico.

National Lemonade Day participants have been invited to add their stand’s location to the Lemonade Day interactive map before the National Lemonade Day event that can be found on their website.

