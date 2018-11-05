SBA kicks off National Veterans Small Business Week Nov. 5-9

November 5, 2018 86

The U.S. Small Business Administration will celebrate the accomplishments of veteran service members and military spouse small business owners nationwide during National Veterans Small Business Week, Nov. 5-9.

“National Veterans Small Business Week is another opportunity for us not only to highlight the success of our nation’s 2.5 million veteran-owned businesses, but also to recognize the areas where there is still work to be done,” SBA Administrator Linda McMahon said. “Entrepreneurship is not a solo mission. I’m proud to be a part of a network that serves the needs of our veteran and military business owners.”

In Puerto Rico, the SBA will be conducting Boots to Business: Reboot, a two-step training program that provides participants with an overview of business ownership as a career vocation.

“Reboot is part of the National Veterans Small Business Week celebration taking place in Puerto Rico this year,” said SBA Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands District Director Yvette T. Collazo.

“This year’s theme, Our #VetBiz Community, shines a spotlight on various aspects of the veteran business community, ranging from aspiring to current veteran and military business owners, as well as the organizations that provide entrepreneurial training,” she said.

Boots to Business: Reboot will take place Nov. 7-8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, at the SBA district office located at 273 Ponce de León Ave., Plaza 273, Suite 510 in Hato Rey. To register, click here.

The SBA is also encouraging veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses to join the online conversation and share what their veteran business communities look like by using the hashtag #VetBiz.