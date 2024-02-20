Nat’l Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce partners with Lendreams

From left: Lendreams Executive President Giovanna Piovanetti; Lendreams Chairman Paul Vilaro; DJ Lampitt, the National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce’s (NPRCC) Vice President of Small Business Development in Puerto Rico; and NPRCC San Juan Advisory Board member Coral Cotto-Negrón during the signing of the agreement to support economic development.

The National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce (NPRCC) has formed a partnership with Lendreams, the corporate brand of the Economic Development Corporation of the Capital City (COFECC, in Spanish), to strengthen their shared goals of economic development and community revitalization.

The collaboration will focus on sustainable job creation, promoting self-employment and educational efforts on credit and business management to aid small and medium-sized enterprises in either starting up or growing.

The partnership also aims to broaden Lendreams’ reach beyond Puerto Rico, starting with an expansion into the U.S. mainland, starting with Florida.

“I’m very excited to see the partnership between Lendreams (COFECC) and the National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce (NPRCC) and would say it’s been a personal mission of mine to bring together these two outstanding organizations,” said DJ Lampitt, NPRCC’s vice president of Small Business Development in Puerto Rico.

“I say that Lendreams (COFECC) is the best-kept secret in Puerto Rico, as it has been driving impact via economic development for small businesses and our future entrepreneurs for over 40 years. They are one of the largest alternative lenders that works closely with SBA and Rural Development and additionally supports different cooperatives and [Community Development Financial Institutions (CDIFs)] operating in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Lampitt said.

“There’s a lot of exciting news between both Lendreams (COFECC) and NPRCC that we have been working on within a few key initiatives for both organizations that will make 2024 an exciting year to kick off what I see as many years as possible of a collaborative partnership between the two organizations,” he added.

The NPRCC is a nonprofit created to aid entrepreneurial development, innovation and business expansion across Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland by offering resources for business incubation, market expansion, taking advantage of new opportunities, and advocating for policies that support communities.

“We’re very excited to sign this important partnership with the National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce toward supporting our Puerto Rican small businesses and small businesses owned by our Puerto Rican diaspora with access to affordable credit and small business assistance, supporting their growth and expansion while creating new job opportunities and transforming our communities toward a new path of financial prosperity,” said Lendreams Executive President Giovanna Piovanetti.