Nat’l Science Foundation grant $925K to Impactivo for e-learning tech

July 3, 2020 115

The National Science Foundation has granted $925,000 in grant funding to Puerto Rican company Impactivo, LLC, through its Small Business Innovation Research program.

It is the only grant of its kind the NSF awarded for digital health in Puerto Rico. The company has received funding to develop technology that improves chronic disease management and teamwork at primary clinics, which are key to improving patient health and taking advantage of new value-based payment reforms.

All proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR program, also known as the America’s Seed Fund, undergo a rigorous merit review process.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six out of ten adults have a chronic illness and 90% of annual national health care costs are used to cover care for people with these conditions. Impactivo’s technology will integrate data on social determinants of health and clinical outcomes for each patient to suggest coordinated workflows that address the patient’s needs and will apply precision education techniques to provide training support for each member and primary care team.

The goal is to support health professionals so that they can better coordinate the work of their team and provide continuing education based on the needs identified through the patient data.

Impactivo will roll out the project pilot in three Primary Health Centers: Costa Salud Community Health Centers, Salud Integral de la Montaña and the General Hospital of Castañer.

“Our impact is directly aligned with the mission of the National Science Foundation to advance science to promote the health of the nation,” said María Fernanda Levis, principal investigator of the project and chief executive officer of Impactivo.

“This year, Impactivo commemorates its first decade by providing services that contribute to transforming health systems,” she said, adding the grant also leverages the work that Impactivo has been doing as part of the Region 2 Public Health Training Centers Program of the Health Resources and Services Administration in Puerto Rico.