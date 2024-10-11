Nearly 2,500 San Juan streets repaved since ’21 as part of $90M program

Repaving work in progress as part of San Juan’s “Tus Calles Al Día” program for improving roads in Puerto Rico’s capital.

The “Tus Calles Al Día” program’s third phase will add 584 more roads.

Since the municipality of San Juan’s “Tus Calles Al Día” (“Your Streets Updated”) program kicked off in October 2021, more than $90 million has been invested, resulting in more than 1 million tons of asphalt placed and 2,479 streets fully repaved throughout the municipality.

San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero said that the third phase of the project “continues with repair work to add some 584 roads in the coming weeks. Certainly, this is one of the most aggressive and ambitious programs that we have undertaken under my administration to achieve the repair and improvement of roads in San Juan.”

The program, which was divided into three phases, has impacted more than 851.58 miles in 115 communities and sectors of San Juan.

The first phase concluded with an investment of more than $32 million, repairing 969 streets and placing 244,162 tons of asphalt. The second phase saw an investment of more than $32 million, with some 621,280 tons of asphalt for 890 streets. In the third phase, 584 more streets will be added, with an investment of more than $24 million.

Recently, work began in areas including Montehiedra, the 2nd Extension of Country Club, Mileaville-García and Domenech Avenue. This week, the program will reach Paseo del Prado, Paseo Sereno, Floral Park, Caminos de Cupey and Comunidad Hoyo.

In October, work will begin in areas such as La Colectora, Villa Capri, El Vedado, Urbanización Roosevelt, Club Manor, Venezuela and Capetillo.

“Since I took over the municipal administration of San Juan, working to improve the conditions of our streets, avenues and municipal roads has been one of the priorities in terms of infrastructure. Serving the streets of the people of San Juan was a commitment I made before the 2020 elections, and I am pleased to announce that we are managing to fulfill it,” Romero said.

Although the program is focused on repairing municipal roads, Romero noted, “We have adopted state areas, given that we recognize the importance of improvements being aligned with our vision for the city, and for this, it is necessary to [go beyond] the territorial limits and cover the needs of San Juan.”

The third phase will continue repaving work in Río Piedras, the Hill Mansion neighborhood, the Litheda neighborhood, the Purple Tree neighborhood, and the Olympic Village neighborhood. It will also include the Capetillo sector, the García Ubrarri sector, and the Venezuela neighborhood.

Additionally, the project will extend to the Bucaré 3 park, the Crown Hills neighborhood, the El Pilar neighborhood, the Mansiones de Villanova neighborhood, the Parque Mediterraneo neighborhood, the Figueroa neighborhood, the Los Maestros neighborhood, and the Sagrado Corazón neighborhood.