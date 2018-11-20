Nelipak Puerto Rico expands operations in Humacao

November 20, 2018 156

Nelipak Puerto Rico’s operations in Humacao have undergone an expansion following an undisclosed but “significant” investment in construction, machinery and equipment and 50 new jobs.

“This new project of this company dedicated to the design and manufacture of packaging for manufacturing industries and medical devices, will create specific jobs for this industry,” Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy said.

“Each company that expands operations that generate employment opportunities for our workforce, represents new hope to continue on the path toward Puerto Rico’s economic development,” said Laboy.

“We’re pleased to participate in this significant moment for many workers and to reaffirm how much can be accomplished when government and private enterprise work together,” said Laboy, who also heads the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company.

The expansion at the Humacao Industrial Park, covers an area of ​​67,250 square feet. Recently, the facility was renewed for equipment installation in Juncos, which was consolidated in Humacao. It has a control room and a clean room class 8, said José Villafañe, director of operations in Puerto Rico and Costa Rica of Nelipak Puerto Inc., which is dedicated to developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of packaging materials, including customized plastic trays manufactured through a process of heat forming, for the healthcare industry.

Nelipak Corp.’s headquarters are located in Cranston, Rhode Island, under the name Nelipak Healthcare Packaging. Nelipak employs about 750 people in the U.S. mainland, the Netherlands, Ireland and Costa Rica. In Puerto Rico, it currently employs about 65 workers.

“We’re very excited to have a new headquarters in Humacao. We have invested significantly in Puerto Rico, due to the proximity to our customers, the quality of the workforce and the commitment from the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company,” said Nelipak CEO Mike Kelly.

“We’re committed to maintaining a strong presence in Puerto Rico, in support of our global customers,” he said.