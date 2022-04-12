Nestlé Ice Cream donates to Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico

Kids lined up for their Nestle ice cream gifted to them by Payco Foods.

Payco Foods Corporation recently made a $2,000 donation to the nonprofit organization Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico (BGCPR), to support its mission with children and youth on the island, it announced.

The donation is the result of an initiative that Payco’s Nestlé Ice Cream brand held during the past Christmas season, in which funds were raised through the sale of Nestlé ice creams and the delivery of Magic Boxes for Three Kings Day, designed by BGCPR participants.

The Payco Foods donation will help support BGCPR’s education program that provides low-income children and youth with the ability to stay active in educational activities.

In addition, a portion of the funds is allocated toward obtaining personal protective and cleaning equipment to continue providing hot meals in the communities they serve, the company stated.

“At Payco Foods we’re committed to the development of Puerto Rican children and youth; we hope that this donation will allow Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico to continue providing them with the necessary tools and opportunities to reach their maximum academic, personal and professional potential,” said Janira Calderón, executive business manager at Payco Foods.

Meanwhile, Olga Ramos Carrasquillo, president of BGCPR, said “Collaborators like Nestlé Ice Cream are important in amplifying our mission. At Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico we’re committed to the children, youth, and families of the communities we serve.”

“We thank Payco Foods and its Nestlé Ice Cream brand for joining the group of allies that allow us to continue offering educational, innovative, and comprehensive development programs and services to the more than 12,000 participants we serve each year from our 11 service centers, from Mayagüez to Vieques,” she said.