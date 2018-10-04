América Móvil invests $250M in P.R. network this year, focuses on further expansion

October 4, 2018 11

América Móvil, the parent company of Claro Puerto Rico, will have invested $250 million in its local network by year’s end, and plans to expand the capacity of its infrastructure to handle the “exponential growth” of more than 40 percent annually.

América Móvil CEO Daniel Hajj, who is in Puerto Rico this week, met with Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to discuss future plans and review the “significant investments” and improvements to Claro’s networks after Hurricane María.

We live in an era of technological good fortune,” Hajj said. “Telecommunications are the nervous system of this new era, in which faster networks with greater coverage will enable economic and social benefits of better connectivity and the internet of things.”

“These technologies are impacting all sectors and activities of society, and we want Puerto Rico to benefit from this technological revolution,” he said. During the past decade, América Móvil has invested more than $2 billion in its Puerto Rico business.

The company is focused on expanding the capacity of their networks and invest in sophisticated technology to manage exponential data growth of 40 percent annually, he said.

Current plans include a double-digit increase in base stations, a new mobile network to provide high-speed broadband in remote and rural areas, and the geographic deployment of underground fiber optic infrastructure to reach more homes and businesses.

“Our mission is to connect Puerto Rico to a better future, and we validate that every day with investments in the most sophisticated networks. Our commitment is to Puerto Rico’s social, cultural and economic development,” said Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, CEO of Claro Puerto Rico.

Post-Hurricane, Claro kept its services going, although intermittently, despite the destruction caused by the atmospheric phenomenon. The company also connected clients of other wireless service providers in Puerto Rico to its network, as part of an industry agreement to help keep communication services available.

“We reiterate our commitment to continue offering Puerto Rico wider coverage, faster connectivity and greater range of solutions to match the preference of our customers,” Hajj said.

In the near future, Claro Puerto Rico will conduct tests and demonstrations of the new 5G technology in Puerto Rico, with which users will have access to voice and high-definition video, and the connection of millions of devices to massify Internet of Things.

“Puerto Rico requires a more robust telecommunications structure and Hajj’s visit reaffirms that commitment. Our administration will work hard to establish a more resilient infrastructure in each area, such as telecommunications,” Rosselló said.