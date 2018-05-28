Ookla names Liberty P.R. fastest network internet provider in ’17

Liberty Puerto Rico has received the 2017 Speedtest Award for Puerto Rico’s fastest network internet provider based on analysis by Ookla of some 1.3 million speed tests carried out by island consumers during the last six months of 2017.

Liberty won the title with a speed score of 29.98, which is above other internet Service Providers (ISPs) on the island. Liberty also achieved top download and upload speeds of 62.80 Mbps and 9.31 Mbps respectively, it stated.

“Even with the challenges we faced due to Hurricanes Irma and María, our company has always come ahead when it comes to internet speed and reliance,” said Naji Khoury, president of Liberty Puerto Rico.

“We’ve been investing in our infrastructure and actively upgrading it, so we can provide a wider range of speeds and more advanced products that will enhance our customers’ digital experience. This distinction proves that those efforts are paying off right now,” he said.

Speedtest Award winners are determined using a speed score that incorporates a measure of each provider’s download and upload speeds to rank network speed performance. Because most of the data transferred over the Internet involves downloading, 90 percent of the final Speed Score is attributed to download speed and the remaining 10 percent to upload speed.

Speedtest by Ookla users perform Speed Tests on fixed and mobile ISPs, then the results are analyzed and reported by Ookla. The awards are only issued to top providers in the country.