New $1.1M Baskin-Robbins store opens in Dorado

April 3, 2019 145

Island Creamery Company Inc., franchise holder of Baskin-Robbins in Puerto Rico, announced the addition of a new store in the Doramar Shopping Center in Dorado, through a $1.1 million investment.

The new store will create about 26 new jobs and is the first new store ICI has opened since acquiring the franchise rights in Puerto Rico of the ice cream chain in April 2016, company executives said.

“We selected the Doramar shopping center given its high traffic and very easy access from highway PR-22,” said ICI President Juan Antonio (Tony) Larrea.

“We’re continually looking at additional sites to continue the development of Baskin-Robbins on the island,” he said “Creating these new jobs and continuing to bring the unique experience of Baskin-Robbins to new places fills us with joy because the people have supported us.”

The new Baskin-Robbins store in Dorado features a completely new exterior and interior design and integrates the latest equipment and part of the decoration unveiled for the first time last September at the Baskin-Robbins world convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The new store features a drive-up window and will house the first topping station so that guests can create their sundaes to their liking, executives said.