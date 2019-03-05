New $5.5M medical and dining facilities under construction at Base Muñiz

March 5, 2019 303

The Base Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina is close to completing the $5.5 million reconstruction of its medical and dining facilities, the military body announced.

“One of our priorities with for the Puerto Rico Air National Guard is to ensure Airmen have the best facilities and working environments,” said Adjutant General of Puerto Rico, Brigadier General José J. Reyes.

“We recognize the extraordinary importance of the base and restoring its facilities after the damage of Hurricane María, not only for the [Puerto Rico Air National Guard,] but for all the people of Puerto Rico, this project is an integral part of the vision of modernization that we have been looking for,” said Reyes, in a report published in the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website.



The company that is developing the construction project, Enviro Tap Inc., is Puerto Rican and employs 30 workers from areas near the base, and uses more than 50 local suppliers, having a direct impact on the commonwealth’s economy.



This association with the community is of “paramount importance” for the PRANG, officials said.

“A large part of our staff lives and works in the surrounding areas and we see this financial contribution is very important for this economy,” said Col. Raymond Figueroa, Commander of 156th Airlift Wing. “With these new facilities everyone wins, because we build this with a great sense of pride, for the benefit of all.”



The expected completion of the facilities is June 2019.



“The investment in projects at the Muñiz Air Base not only allow us to operate more efficiently for the benefit of our Island and the Nation, but it gives us an additional stimulus while we wait for the assignment of a new mission for the PRANG,” said Reyes “We have the challenge of maximizing resources and fully complying with our missions, it is extraordinary to be able to develop these plans for the future.”



The contractors work under the supervision of the Contracting and Civil Engineering offices at the 156th. All projects adhere to federal and state regulations and processes and are an equal opportunity for qualified bidders, the officials said.