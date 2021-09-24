Type to search

New $8M Toyota dealership breaks ground in Bayamón

Contributor September 24, 2021
George Christoff, president of Toyota de Puerto Rico, addresses the Bayamón dealership’s employees.

With an investment of $8 million and the creation of more than 100 direct and indirect jobs, the construction of a new Toyota dealership in Bayamón broke ground, company officials announced.

The facility is scheduled to open next year, with the goal of providing a greater inventory and a team trained “to find solutions according to each client’s needs,” officials said.

The first stage of construction will create 50 jobs and then it is expected to generate between 75 to 100 jobs, said Víctor Aponte, senior manager of Toyota’s dealership operations.

The dealership spans 42,000 square feet, of which 22,000 are dedicated to sales and another 20,000 to parts and services. It will serve the Bayamón area and neighboring towns with an inventory of new and used cars.

“We want to be different. We want everyone who comes to our spacious and innovative facilities to feel well cared for and have access to a large inventory,” said Aponte.

“But beyond having new and large facilities, we have a business philosophy that is transmitted through all of our staff. The consumer faces enormous challenges and seeks to be cared for, they need solutions according to their particular situation and we will provide them,” he said.

The dealership should open in the next eight to 12 months.

