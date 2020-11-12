New car sales in October up 23.7% year-over-year in Puerto Rico

November 12, 2020 46

A total of 10,672 new vehicles were sold in Puerto Rico in October, representing a 23.7% jump from the 8,630 units that rolled off dealership lots during the same year-ago month, the The United Automobile Importers Group (GUIA) confirmed.

However, so far this year the industry maintains a downward trend of -16.1%, the trade group’s President, Ricardo García said.

Last month, the segments that showed the highest percentage increases were vans, with an increase of 139.7%, SUVs with 42.6%, minivan with 40.2%, and pick-ups with an increase of 16.9%.

“The auto industry continues to battle the complexities that the pandemic has brought us with its respective restrictions,” García said.

“However, we’ve managed to reinvent ourselves to be able to satisfy the consumer with the new vehicle they’re looking for and at the same time, offer them the best possible experience despite the circumstances, since although we continue to work in limited capacity, we strictly follow all the health protocols required by government entities,” said García.

Puerto Rico’s new car industry has exceeded the totals from last year and for the fifth consecutive month, those totals have been boosted mainly by the influx of federal funds that reached consumers, García said.

“The concern we have is that we don’t know how long this pattern will last, since so far this year, we’re still below last year by double digits and fleet companies are 58% below last year,” García said.

“What is certain is that interest rates remain at historically low levels, dealerships are receiving the new year models in good quantities, and the aggressiveness of dealers and banks to do a good deal has not dissipated. That will always be a good formula for any client,” García said.

GUIA is an independent, nonprofit organization that was created in 2006 to address matters that directly affect the automotive industry, as well as issues related to Puerto Rico’s general economy.

Author Details Author Details Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.