New Denny’s restaurant opens in Guaynabo, Santa Isabel is next

Family casual dining restaurant chain Denny’s announced the opening of its 15th location in Puerto Rico, in Guaynabo, and plans to open another establishment in Salinas next year, at a combined investment of $3 million.

Marpor Corporation, the local franchisee and operator of Denny’s restaurants in Puerto Rico, said the new restaurant in Guaynabo is opening its doors as the company marks 30 years of operations on the island. It will generate 100 new jobs.

The 6,000 square-foot restaurant has a main dining room with capacity for 140 people, a full bar and, like all restaurants in the chain, will be open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

“We’re celebrating,” said Ricardo González, vice president of Marpor Corporation. “This inauguration positions us as leaders in the family casual dining segment, and our priority is to provide first-class service to the Puerto Rican family.”

The Guaynabo restaurant, as well as the one planned for Santa Isabel, are located in former Famous Dave’s locations, which Marpor picked up from former owner Empresas Colón-Gerena, this media outlet learned.

“We’re still betting on Puerto Rico, we want to continue growing our economy, creating jobs, supporting local businesses and promoting the growth of the local economy,” said Phillip Faigenblat, chief executive of the company.

“At Denny’s we’re committed to Puerto Rico and continue to work on our expansion plan that includes the opening of a new restaurant in the short term in early 2020,” Faigenblat added.