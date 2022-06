Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

New security technology has been installed and is in use at the Luis Muñoz Marín International airport in San Juan.







The Transportation Security Administration is implementing new logistics at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan to expedite passenger movement while keeping a close watch on safety.

What are the implications and benefits for travelers during this busy summer season?

