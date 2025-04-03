New execs named in Casa Costera, Cemex, La Fondita de Jesús
This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features recent executive appointments in Puerto Rico’s private sector.
Casa Costera names new GM
Casa Costera, Isla Verde, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy has announced the appointment of Armando Ferrer as its new general manager. With a strong background in hospitality and a focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences, Ferrer steps into the role prepared to lead the property into a new phase of growth.
Ferrer brings extensive expertise in hotel operations and a deep understanding of Puerto Rico’s hospitality landscape. His leadership approach emphasizes guest satisfaction, team development and enhancing the extended-stay experience that defines Casa Costera.
“I’m thrilled to join Casa Costera and look forward to enhancing our guests’ experiences while maintaining the warm, welcoming atmosphere that makes this property special,” said Ferrer. “Our goal is to continue positioning Casa Costera as a premier extended-stay destination in Puerto Rico.”
Ferrer began his hospitality career at La Concha Resort, where he built a strong operational foundation. He later joined Copamarina Beach Resort, progressing from housekeeping manager to director of rooms and then revenue manager, integrating service excellence with operational efficiency.
He continued refining his strategic and analytical skills as revenue manager for Wyndham Río Mar Beach Resort and Palmas del Mar. Most recently, he served as general manager at Royal Isabela, where he oversaw a period of operational growth and improved guest satisfaction.
“Ferrer brings a leadership style rooted in integrity, operational excellence and genuine care for the guest experience,” said José “Peco” Suárez, president of BluHost. “His extensive background in hotel operations and strategic vision make him an invaluable asset to Casa Costera as we continue to redefine the extended-stay experience.”
In his new role, Ferrer will focus on strengthening Casa Costera’s positioning as a top-tier destination for extended stays while expanding its appeal for intimate corporate and social events.
Cemex names new director for Puerto Rico
Cemex has announced the appointment of Bernardo Cioni as its new director for Puerto Rico. He assumes the role as part of his leadership of the Central America and Puerto Rico Cluster, which includes the company’s operations in Panama, Nicaragua and Puerto Rico.
With this move, Cemex said it “reaffirms its commitment to strengthening its operations in the region, advancing innovation, sustainability and the development of the construction industry.”
Cioni brings more than 20 years of experience in strategy, business development and financial planning. He has led key transformations across markets in the United States, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean.
His expertise in integrating operations, optimizing processes and executing decarbonization strategies positions him as a leader prepared to address industry challenges and support long-term sustainable growth.
“It’s an honor to take on this new challenge and contribute to the development of the construction industry in Puerto Rico,” Cioni said. “We will continue to drive innovation with products that have a lower CO₂ footprint while ensuring the quality and reliable supply our customers expect. We will also continue to prioritize health, safety and sustainability as fundamental pillars of our operations.”
Under his leadership, Cemex Puerto Rico said it will continue collaborating with customers, partners and communities to promote initiatives that strengthen the industry and contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future for the island.
La Fondita de Jesús names new executive director
The board of directors of La Fondita de Jesús has appointed Geraldine Bayrón-Rivera as the organization’s new executive director. The announcement comes as the nonprofit celebrates 40 years of service to Puerto Rico’s unhoused population.
“It is with great enthusiasm, gratitude, and humility that I embrace the opportunity to serve as the new executive director of this organization so valuable to our island,” Bayrón-Rivera said. “I’m grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this mission of love, justice and social transformation that, for nearly four decades, has touched so many lives.”
Bayrón-Rivera has worked with La Fondita de Jesús for 17 years. She had served as interim executive director since December and previously led the Programs and Services division from 2008 to 2023, followed by her role as director of Program Development and Planning.
She brings 31 years of experience in both the government and nonprofit sectors, with a focus on the well-being of vulnerable populations. She holds a doctorate in public administration and leadership from Walden University, a master’s in nonprofit administration and leadership from Capella University, and a bachelor’s degree in social psychology with a minor in sociology from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras.
Bayrón-Rivera specializes in emotional and social intelligence leadership, collective impact strategies, social transformation program design and strategic organizational planning.
“We will continue to innovate, dream and fight together so that more people have access to decent housing, health care, community development, and real opportunities to live well and fulfilled lives,” she said.
“New challenges await us, yes, but also new opportunities to continue being a strong voice for equity and social justice,” she added. “The best of La Fondita de Jesús continues… and we will do so in unity, with love, and with purpose.”
