New execs named in Casa Costera, Cemex, La Fondita de Jesús

Casa Costera names new GM

Casa Costera, Isla Verde, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy has announced the appointment of Armando Ferrer as its new general manager. With a strong background in hospitality and a focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences, Ferrer steps into the role prepared to lead the property into a new phase of growth.

Ferrer brings extensive expertise in hotel operations and a deep understanding of Puerto Rico’s hospitality landscape. His leadership approach emphasizes guest satisfaction, team development and enhancing the extended-stay experience that defines Casa Costera.

“I’m thrilled to join Casa Costera and look forward to enhancing our guests’ experiences while maintaining the warm, welcoming atmosphere that makes this property special,” said Ferrer. “Our goal is to continue positioning Casa Costera as a premier extended-stay destination in Puerto Rico.”

Ferrer began his hospitality career at La Concha Resort, where he built a strong operational foundation. He later joined Copamarina Beach Resort, progressing from housekeeping manager to director of rooms and then revenue manager, integrating service excellence with operational efficiency.

He continued refining his strategic and analytical skills as revenue manager for Wyndham Río Mar Beach Resort and Palmas del Mar. Most recently, he served as general manager at Royal Isabela, where he oversaw a period of operational growth and improved guest satisfaction.

“Ferrer brings a leadership style rooted in integrity, operational excellence and genuine care for the guest experience,” said José “Peco” Suárez, president of BluHost. “His extensive background in hotel operations and strategic vision make him an invaluable asset to Casa Costera as we continue to redefine the extended-stay experience.”

In his new role, Ferrer will focus on strengthening Casa Costera’s positioning as a top-tier destination for extended stays while expanding its appeal for intimate corporate and social events.