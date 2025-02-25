New execs named to posts in financial, manufacturing, legal sectors

Morgan “Mac” Schuessler joins Deluxe Board

Payments and data company Deluxe has elected Morgan M. “Mac” Schuessler to its board of directors.

Schuessler, CEO of Evertec Group since 2015, brings more than three decades of experience in payments and financial technology. He previously served as president of international operations at Global Payments from 2005 to 2014 and and held multiple leadership positions with American Express Corporate Services.

“Mac has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the payments space. I’m very pleased that we are able to add him to our board and continue our focus on finding board members who can help us realize our vision as a trusted Payments and Data company,” said Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, chair of the Deluxe board.

“Our ability to attract senior payment executives to the Deluxe board is a testament to our company,” said Barry McCarthy, CEO of Deluxe. “Along with our other recent board additions, Mac’s experience and industry depth will support our accelerating payments business growth.”

Schuessler serves on the boards of Endeavor Puerto Rico, the Smithsonian National Board and Wharton Executive Education. He holds a bachelor’s degree from New York University and an MBA from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, where he served on the Dean’s Advisory Board for 13 years. He also completed the General Management Program at the Wharton School.

“I’m honored to join the board of a technology company with such an impressive history and exciting future as a Payments and Data company,” said Schuessler. “I look forward to contributing to the future strategy of Deluxe with Barry and my new colleagues.”