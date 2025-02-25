New execs named to posts in financial, manufacturing, legal sectors
This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features appointments in a cross-section of Puerto Rico’s private sector.
Morgan “Mac” Schuessler joins Deluxe Board
Payments and data company Deluxe has elected Morgan M. “Mac” Schuessler to its board of directors.
Schuessler, CEO of Evertec Group since 2015, brings more than three decades of experience in payments and financial technology. He previously served as president of international operations at Global Payments from 2005 to 2014 and and held multiple leadership positions with American Express Corporate Services.
“Mac has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the payments space. I’m very pleased that we are able to add him to our board and continue our focus on finding board members who can help us realize our vision as a trusted Payments and Data company,” said Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, chair of the Deluxe board.
“Our ability to attract senior payment executives to the Deluxe board is a testament to our company,” said Barry McCarthy, CEO of Deluxe. “Along with our other recent board additions, Mac’s experience and industry depth will support our accelerating payments business growth.”
Schuessler serves on the boards of Endeavor Puerto Rico, the Smithsonian National Board and Wharton Executive Education. He holds a bachelor’s degree from New York University and an MBA from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, where he served on the Dean’s Advisory Board for 13 years. He also completed the General Management Program at the Wharton School.
“I’m honored to join the board of a technology company with such an impressive history and exciting future as a Payments and Data company,” said Schuessler. “I look forward to contributing to the future strategy of Deluxe with Barry and my new colleagues.”
FV Bank expands leadership team
FV Bank, the digital bank offering a vertically integrated suite of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services, has announced two key leadership appointments to accelerate its growth across global markets. The additions reflect FV Bank’s continued commitment to delivering innovative enterprise banking solutions for international small- and medium-size enterprises, it stated.
David Carter joins FV Bank as head of Card Programs. In this role, he will spearhead the development and execution of FV Bank’s card programs, ensuring seamless integration with the bank’s other fintech offerings. Carter brings more than 17 years of banking experience, with expertise in banking as a service (BaaS), fintech and payments.
Before joining FV Bank, Carter served as vice president, director of implementation at Metropolitan Commercial Bank (MCB) for BaaS and fintech clients. Before MCB, he held executive roles, including director of Enterprise Banking at Echo Payment Systems and director of Client Operations at Republic Bank.
“David’s deep understanding of fintech and payments, coupled with his proven track record in program development, makes him an ideal leader for our card programs,” said Miles Paschini, CEO of FV Bank. “We look forward to his contributions in driving our growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”
Kenneth Fox joins FV Bank as head of Business Development — Americas. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Fox will drive strategic partnerships and expand the bank’s presence across the Americas.
Before joining FV Bank, Fox held executive positions at Paysign and Metropolitan Commercial Bank, where he served as vice president, director of business development, Global Payments Group.
Earlier in his career, he held several leadership positions at Pathward and Republic Bank, including vice president, director of Prepaid Business Development.
“Kenneth is a seasoned executive with extensive and diversified achievements in banking. We’re delighted to welcome him on board to lead our business development efforts in the Americas and help us unlock new opportunities in those markets,” said Paschini. “We are thrilled to welcome two outstanding new senior executives to our team whose extensive industry knowledge and passion for fostering strategic partnerships align perfectly with our vision for further expansion.”
PRMA names Rafael Vélez-Domínguez as president
The Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA) has appointed Rafael Vélez-Domínguez as its new president.
With a strong track record in key sectors such as agribusiness, construction materials manufacturing, fuel distribution and power generation, Vélez-Domínguez has demonstrated leadership in entrepreneurship, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions.
His management will focus on strategic issues such as modernizing Puerto Rico’s energy infrastructure, developing a highly trained workforce and optimizing the investment climate.
“It’s an honor to assume the presidency of the PRMA. My commitment is clear: to identify and address the most urgent challenges of our industry to strengthen its development and contribute to the economic growth of the island,” he said.
“I will be working in key areas such as energy, human capital, tax incentives and promoting government agility. These issues are essential to guarantee a business environment conducive to investment that directly impacts the economic development of Puerto Rico, adding value to all,” said Vélez-Domínguez, emphasizing the importance of establishing collaborative strategies that promote the competitiveness and sustainability of the sector.
Born in San Juan, he earned a double bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics from Babson College and a master’s degree in public policy and leadership from Georgetown University. He also completed the Advanced Management Program at IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain.
A certified public accountant, Vélez-Domínguez was a member of the PRMA board of directors before his appointment as president.
As the founder of Atabey Capital, he has led strategic investment initiatives for Puerto Rico, including the Hostos Project, an electrical interconnection between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.
He is also the founder of Campo Alegre, the largest pineapple farm on the island, with 600 acres in production and an expansion of 600 additional acres.
Jackson Lewis names new principal in San Juan
Nationwide employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. has promoted Carlos J. Saavedra-Gutiérrez to principal at its San Juan office.
Saavedra-Gutiérrez has more than 10 years of experience in both the private and public sectors of labor and employment law. He has handled cases involving wrongful termination, national origin discrimination and Americans with Disabilities Act claims, securing multiple victories at the summary judgment stage of litigation.
He also advises corporate clients on business immigration matters, including acquiring work visas and preparing visa petitions, such as L-1 visas for intracompany transferees.
