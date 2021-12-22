New Fortress Energy awards scholarships to 20 Polytechnic University students

An award ceremony was held at New Fortress Energy’s facilities in the San Juan pier, where members from the commercial and operations departments briefed the students on the mission and vision of the company as well as its plans.

New Fortress Energy recently awarded scholarships to 20 engineering students from the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico to help them continue their educational journey, the company stated.

The recipients of the 2021 NFE emPOWER Puerto Rico Scholarship are: Angel Guanill Medina, Anthony Encarnación Torres, Carlos Nieves Matos, Elisamuel Sosa Cintrón, Fabián García Romero, Fernando La Menza Escalante, Francisco Castañón Colón, Jan Pastrana García, Kenny Rivera Rivera, Kevin Eddiel Vázquez, Kristal Sánchez Pérez, Krystal Méndez Bonilla, Leiann Marcano Martínez, Luis Pérez Cabrera, Mario Montoya Torres, Omar Cepeda Torres, Orlando Negrón Castro, Sergio Ruiz Migenes, Sergio Urbina Moreno and Steven Guzmán Pizarro.

Each student will receive $5,000 toward their tuition and academic expenses, the company stated.

“We’re very proud to partner with such a prestigious institution as the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico and to support these talented students,” said Jake Suski, managing director of New Fortress Energy.

“The students were able to excel and achieve academic excellence throughout a very challenging year, and for that, we applaud their remarkable efforts. As New Fortress Energy invests in Puerto Rico’s economic future, we are committed to preparing the next generation of engineers and innovators and we are excited to do so in partnership with the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico,” he said.

The NFE emPOWER Puerto Rico Scholarship was established by New Fortress Energy to help aspiring engineers excel and become leaders in the fields of technology and energy innovation. The students were chosen based on a series of criteria, including academic index of 3.0 or higher, need for financial support, participation in community activities and proven leadership.

In addition, to qualify for the scholarship, the students had to be pursuing undergraduate degrees in electrical, industrial, mechanical, computer, civil and biomedical engineering. The selected scholars will have the opportunity to connect with NFE employees as well as apply for NFE internship positions for summer 2022.

To date, New Fortress Energy has provided $172,000 in scholarships and financial aid to Polytechnic University students. In the first year, four students received the scholarship in addition to a $500 stipend to help them acquire technical equipment or internet services to facilitate their remote learning during the pandemic.

The second group was composed of 10 students who also received a $5,000 stipend. This year, NFE was aiming to award 15 students, but after completing a successful round of interviews conducted by NFE’s directors to 20 aspiring students, they recommended to sponsor all 20 thanks to the talent and dedication they showed.

