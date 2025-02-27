New leadership at distributor, restaurant, ad agency

Ponce Caribbean Distributors names new president

With an eye on the evolution and exponential growth of the company, businesswoman Gabriela Soler-Silva assumes the presidency of Ponce Caribbean Distributors (PCD), said Luis Silva, president of Able Sales Co., sister company of the sugar and sweetener distributor.

“Gabriela is part of the third generation of the family and has been with the company for 15 years, standing out in key areas such as purchasing, logistics, storage, manufacturing and, more recently, in the commercial area,” Silva said.

“Her multifaceted experience and deep knowledge of the business are valuable assets for both companies. We’re confident that with her commitment and vision, she will take the company to a new level,” he added.

Soler-Silva, who has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Villanova University and a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia University, said, “I’m ready to take on the responsibility of strengthening a company that is focused on manufacturing in Puerto Rico.”

“With strategies that focus on the needs of our customers and with products of the highest quality, I’m sure that we will be able to continue the evolution and growth that we have had,” she said.

In addition to her new position, Soler-Silva will continue to serve as vice president of operations for Able Sales.

“With the support of a committed team in all operational and commercial areas, we are confident that Gabriela’s leadership will drive the continued growth and success of Ponce Caribbean Distributors,” Silva said.