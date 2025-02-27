New leadership at distributor, restaurant, ad agency
This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features new executives appointed at Ponce Caribbean Distributors, Trova and DDB Latina Puerto Rico.
Ponce Caribbean Distributors names new president
With an eye on the evolution and exponential growth of the company, businesswoman Gabriela Soler-Silva assumes the presidency of Ponce Caribbean Distributors (PCD), said Luis Silva, president of Able Sales Co., sister company of the sugar and sweetener distributor.
“Gabriela is part of the third generation of the family and has been with the company for 15 years, standing out in key areas such as purchasing, logistics, storage, manufacturing and, more recently, in the commercial area,” Silva said.
“Her multifaceted experience and deep knowledge of the business are valuable assets for both companies. We’re confident that with her commitment and vision, she will take the company to a new level,” he added.
Soler-Silva, who has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Villanova University and a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia University, said, “I’m ready to take on the responsibility of strengthening a company that is focused on manufacturing in Puerto Rico.”
“With strategies that focus on the needs of our customers and with products of the highest quality, I’m sure that we will be able to continue the evolution and growth that we have had,” she said.
In addition to her new position, Soler-Silva will continue to serve as vice president of operations for Able Sales.
“With the support of a committed team in all operational and commercial areas, we are confident that Gabriela’s leadership will drive the continued growth and success of Ponce Caribbean Distributors,” Silva said.
Trova appoints new executive chef
Trova, the signature restaurant at Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Boutique Resort in Humacao, has named Puerto Rican chef Daniel Lugo as its new executive chef.
Recognized for his culinary expertise and experience in internationally renowned kitchens, Lugo brings a wealth of knowledge to Trova. He will lead the restaurant’s evolution with an innovative gastronomic approach that honors Puerto Rican tradition while elevating it to a global stage.
With a philosophy rooted in local ingredients, creativity and inspiration from Puerto Rican cuisine, Trova’s new direction under Lugo is presented as a “love letter to Puerto Rico.” This refreshed culinary experience reinterprets native flavors with a contemporary approach and global techniques.
“It’s an honor to join Trova at this pivotal moment in its evolution and bring my culinary vision to such a special space. For me, every dish tells a story, a connection to my roots and an opportunity to share the richness of Puerto Rican cuisine with the world,” said Lugo.
Amadeo Zarzosa, general manager of Wyndham Palmas Beach & Golf Boutique Resort, added, “Chef Lugo’s appointment marks a milestone in Trova’s continuous evolution. His passion, creativity and deep knowledge of Puerto Rican cuisine will allow us to offer our guests a world-class dining experience. We’re thrilled for what’s to come.”
A native of Mayagüez, Lugo discovered his passion for cooking at an early age, inspired by his grandmother’s homemade recipes. His culinary training led him to excel in restaurants in Puerto Rico and Miami before joining world-renowned Spanish chef José Andrés, a Michelin-starred and Bib Gourmand awardee in Washington, D.C. For more than a decade, Lugo served as head chef at iconic establishments such as Jaleo, Zaytinya and China Chilcano.
“Puerto Rican gastronomy is vibrant, complex, and deeply rooted in history. At Trova, we aim to elevate our flavors for a global audience while staying true to our essence. This menu reflects our culinary identity and [and serves as] a bridge between the past and the future of our cuisine,” Lugo said.
DDB Latina Puerto Rico promotes creative director
DDB Latina Puerto Rico has promoted Lorena Berges to creative director, where she will lead the agency’s vision and strategy alongside the creative direction team.
“Lorena has a gift for connecting creativity with business. Her strategic vision and ability to develop fresh concepts are key to transforming brand communication. She is constantly challenging the status quo and pushing teams to think differently, which makes her work stand out,” said Enrique Renta, chief creative officer of DDB Latina Puerto Rico.
“We’re confident that she assumes this role with the responsibility of leading, inspiring, and, together with her colleagues, continuing to raise the bar for Puerto Rican creativity and transform ideas into innovative business solutions that have an immediate impact on the business of our brands, clients and the market,” he said.
Since joining the agency, Berges has played a key role in creating and leading innovative campaigns for brands such as Cervecera de Puerto Rico, L’Oréal Caribe, Rimas Music and Walmart.
“I’m deeply grateful to be part of an agency’s journey, one filled with support, ambition, and, above all, extremely talented people. Furthermore, I hope that with this new role, I can help pave the way for more women to rise as leaders in the creative industry,” Berges said.
