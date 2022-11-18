New retailers open in Plaza del Caribe in time for holiday shopping season

Fit2Run, a 3,030 square-foot store located on the second level next to Exentrix, sells name-brand sports shoes, as well as related clothing and accessories.

Retailers Fit2Run, Seasons by Pharmamax, and Barras recently opened new locations at the Plaza del Caribe mall in Ponce, in time for the holiday shopping season

“We’re more than delighted to be able to continue expanding the offer with new establishments and offers to our visitors,” said Edwin Tavárez, general manager of Plaza Del Caribe.

“Not only are we bringing quality brands and products that people are looking for, but we continue to support local companies so that they can reach more people. Here our public will find everything for their Christmas gifts,” he said.

Fit2Run, a 3,030 square-foot store located on the second level next to Exentrix, sells name-brand sports shoes, as well as related clothing and accessories.

Meanwhile, the 2,426 square-foot Seasons by Pharmamax opened its seasonal store where people can get everything from household goods, toys and Christmas decorations to beauty and skin care products. The store is located on the first level, in front of Me Salvé.

Barras, in turn, is a concept of soaps and skin care products that was born in Ponce and that has now moved into Plaza Del Caribe with a cart, in front of Zafiro. The public will be able to shop for a variety of scents of bar and liquid soaps, shampoos, and skin creams, among other products.

The three new tenants join recent store and restaurant openings such as: Zafiro, La Nueva Era, Black City Tattoo, Charlotte Russe, For Eyes and Arby’s, for a total of 28,397 square feet of new retail space.