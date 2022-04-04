New shops open in San Patricio Plaza mall in Guaynabo

The new Yogen Früz shop in San Patricio Plaza.

San Patricio Plaza announced the opening of two new stores in the mall in Guaynabo — pet accessories brand Lick and Yogen Früz frozen yogurt shop.

The Lick cart is in the corridor in front of Walgreens, while the Yogen Früz kiosk is located in the aisle at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Lick, a brand created in the summer of 2019, is dedicated to the design and production of high-quality products for dogs, specializing mainly in bandanas. It also offers organic products for dog care, harnesses, leashes, and stickers.

“The Lick brand is born from the recognition that each puppy has its personality, so it must wear the ideal accessories that reflect it,” mall officials said.

All products are designed and made in Puerto Rico. With the opening of this second cart, three new jobs were created. In addition to the two carts, Lick has its warehouse in Santurce where local pick-up and online orders are processed.

Meanwhile, the Yogen Früz shop, which is owned by franchisee Jamiret Sifontes, first arrived in Puerto Rico in 2011. The in-mall location represents a move for the business, which was formerly located in an adjacent strip mall, which is part of the San Patricio Village complex.

“With these two openings we complement the offers to our guests even better. Lick offers a wide variety of merchandise to round out the offering for our 4-legged community and their owners, so they always look their best,” said Eng. Adolfo “Tito” González, president of Empresas Caparra, owner of the San Patricio Plaza mall.

“Yogen Früz is back in San Patricio, this time with a larger and more accessible space to enjoy its yogurts, smoothies and frappés,” he said.