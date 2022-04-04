Type to search

In-Brief

New shops open in San Patricio Plaza mall in Guaynabo

Contributor April 4, 2022
The new Yogen Früz shop in San Patricio Plaza.

San Patricio Plaza announced the opening of two new stores in the mall in Guaynabo — pet accessories brand Lick and Yogen Früz frozen yogurt shop.

The Lick cart is in the corridor in front of Walgreens, while the Yogen Früz kiosk is located in the aisle at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Lick, a brand created in the summer of 2019, is dedicated to the design and production of high-quality products for dogs, specializing mainly in bandanas. It also offers organic products for dog care, harnesses, leashes, and stickers.

“The Lick brand is born from the recognition that each puppy has its personality, so it must wear the ideal accessories that reflect it,” mall officials said.

All products are designed and made in Puerto Rico. With the opening of this second cart, three new jobs were created. In addition to the two carts, Lick has its warehouse in Santurce where local pick-up and online orders are processed.

Meanwhile, the Yogen Früz shop, which is owned by franchisee Jamiret Sifontes, first arrived in Puerto Rico in 2011. The in-mall location represents a move for the business, which was formerly located in an adjacent strip mall, which is part of the San Patricio Village complex.

“With these two openings we complement the offers to our guests even better. Lick offers a wide variety of merchandise to round out the offering for our 4-legged community and their owners, so they always look their best,” said Eng. Adolfo “Tito” González, president of Empresas Caparra, owner of the San Patricio Plaza mall.

“Yogen Früz is back in San Patricio, this time with a larger and more accessible space to enjoy its yogurts, smoothies and frappés,” he said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Plaza Guayama reinvents itself, becomes Céntrico
Contributor September 12, 2019
Plaza Carolina to have 46 stores, restaurants open by April 26
Contributor March 20, 2018
Plaza Las Américas mall partially reopens today
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 1, 2017
Starbucks invests $500K in new Montehiedra shop
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez August 31, 2017

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Plaza Guayama reinvents itself, becomes Céntrico
Plaza Carolina to have 46 stores, restaurants open by April 26
Plaza Las Américas mall partially reopens today
Starbucks invests $500K in new Montehiedra shop
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.