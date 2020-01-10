New York Fed announces participants for Investment Connection program in P.R.

January 10, 2020 216

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced the 30 participants for the Investment Connection program in Puerto Rico, a program that seeks to enhance investments in community development financing by matching local organizations whose needs qualify for credit under the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) with banks and other investors.

Launched in September 2019, the New York Fed’s Investment Connection program provides nonprofits, development agencies and other local actors an opportunity to engage directly with banks and other potential funders.

After receiving technical and educational assistance from the New York Fed and other partners, applicants submitted funding proposals eligible under the CRA, which requires banks to lend, invest and offer services to low- and moderate-income communities in the areas in which they operate.

Participants and their proposals were selected based on a number of factors related to CRA eligibility, organizational capacity and potential impact.

The participants represent organizations from throughout Puerto Rico, and their proposals address a variety of issues, including housing, renewable energy, health, education and small-business financing. The participants are seeking investments between $20,000 and $15 million. For more information on the participants and their proposals, click here.

The 30 participants will have the opportunity to present their funding proposals to potential investors at a two-day public pitch event on Jan. 27-28 in San Juan.

“Recent unfortunate events reinforce the need for investments to support Puerto Rico’s economic recovery,” said Adrian Franco, director of community development finance at the New York Fed.

“The Investment Connection participants reflect the vibrancy of Puerto Rico’s nonprofit and economic development sectors, and their proposals seek to tackle many of the island’s most pressing challenges,” he said.

“The New York Fed is committed to supporting Puerto Rico’s recovery efforts and addressing the economic needs of distressed communities across our district,” he said.

Janis Frenchak, vice president of consumer compliance at the New York Fed, said there are several routes to CRA qualification for activities in Puerto Rico, and the Investment Connection program “offers a unique opportunity for investors to support these activities on the island.”

“The proposals released today include some that fall under the special disaster-area designation of the Interagency Statement, as well as those representing activities geared toward low- and moderate-income communities that are traditionally eligible for CRA consideration regardless of timeframe,” she said.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City created Investment Connection in 2011 to help match funders with organizations that had community development proposals. To date, the program has helped facilitate approximately $30 million from funders to community organizations.

The launch of the Investment Connection program in Puerto Rico comes after the unprecedented destruction of Hurricane María resulted in significant damage to vital infrastructure, homes and businesses.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.