‘No clear path forward’ for PREPA restructuring, H. Calero Consulting says

March 7, 2019 24

Puerto Rico needs a successful long-term economic plan to achieve its goal of inexpensive energy, which calls for — among other things — an efficient and resilient Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, San Juan-based analysis firm H. Calero Consulting concluded in its monthly internal bulletin.

In “Pulse,” the firm also said while overhauling Puerto Rico’s electrical system is a “top priority,” it also stated that “littering the island with too many players will not result in lower rates for consumers.”

“Micro-grids in the highlands should be built as backup systems, not as competitors of the main utility company,” the firm noted.

“It is time to stop finger-pointing PREPA as the only responsible for the dismal situation of the electrical system. PREPA is also a casualty of an economy in recession and deindustrialization,” the firm stated.

PREPA is in the midst of restructuring some $9 billion in debt, which has piled up over decades, drawing calls for its privatization from public and private sector stakeholders.

“However, a year and a half after Hurricane María, we have a myriad of conflicting policies, fragmented efforts, and some proposals butting heads, instead of a clear path forward,” H. Calero Consulting said.

“Sweet promises abound, driven by wishful thinking, instead of rationality. Privatization is already in motion, but it still lacks the appropriate regulatory framework. This issue analyzes the local energy sector and reviews proposed reform options,” it added.

PREPA’s privatization is already underway, with a plan that calls for diversifying energy sources, pulling away from oil, coal and natural gas. This week, the utility confirmed it had signed a contract with New Fortress Energy for natural gas and conversion of Units 5 and 6 of the San Juan Combined Cycle Power Plant, as this media outlet reported.

The conversion of San Juan Units 5 and 6 and the development of the micro fuel handling facility are anticipated to be complete by mid-2019. That contract is the first of several that are expected to be signed under the privatization process, utility officials have said.

“However, privatization is no panacea. First, it will not change the monopolistic nature of the power utility in Puerto Rico, much less in an economy without a clear vision of long-term recovery,” H. Calero Consulting said in “Pulse.”

“Privatization will not cut electricity prices through more competition. Questions remain on how to handle PREPA’s debt and privatization simultaneously. These pending issues will affect privatization and future electricity rates,” it noted.

Meanwhile, the firm expanded on the consensus among stakeholders that Puerto Rico has to expand the use of renewable sources of energy.

“The Legislature has set the ambitious goal of 100 percent of renewable energy in the Island by 2050. However, so far nobody has explained how to conciliate environmental dreams with the goal of lowering the cost of energy in the island,” the firm stated. “Some experts say that renewables require sizable government subsidies.”