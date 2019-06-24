Nominations open for women execs for ‘Shine Professional Women Awards’

June 24, 2019 177

Female executives from all sectors and industries are eligible to be nominated for the “Shine Professional Women Awards,” which aim to highlight their work accomplishments and contributions to the community, said Lourdes Burgos, spokeswoman for the organizing committee.

Burgos explained that the event is one of the Shine Professional Women’s initiatives, an entity created to develop a platform for the dissemination of information and educational activities for professional women.

The awards have three categories: “Professional Woman of the Year,” to nominate professionals working in nonprofit or private companies; “Professional Woman of the Year,” Public Sector, open to women who work in any branch of central or municipal government agencies; and “Professional Woman of the Year,” for women business owners or partners.

“In Puerto Rico there are several awards, but they’re typically directed to a single industry. Meanwhile, some of the awards aimed at women focus only on professionals with a long career or who have held leadership positions,” said Burgos.

“The ‘Shine Professional Women Awards’ are unique in that the professionals are evaluated by their track record and social commitment during the year preceding the award. So, it’s accessible to the vast majority of professionals,” said Burgos.

Nominees must be of legal age, have a professional career of at least three years, have been working during the year prior awards ceremony prior year and demonstrate professional achievements and contributions to the community.

The winners will be announced during “Shine Professional Women Meetup” on Aug. 9 at the Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort, an event that will bring together professional women who are looking for tools and solutions to address today’s challenges, allowing them “to shine in the workplace and grow their businesses,” Burgos said.

Any person or organization may nominate one candidate for any category on or before July 19, completing the nomination form that is available on the Shine Professional Women’s Facebook page, by sending an email.