Nonprofit Centro para Emprendedores adopts Fusionworks tech solutions

The Fusionworks staff at a recent meeting.

Local technology firm Fusionworks recently redesigned and streamlined the Centro para Emprendedores’ relationship management processes, through an integrated Customer Relationship Management system.

The CPE is a nonprofit organization that provides services to new and existing businesses offering transformation and strategy solutions.

“The alliance with Fusionworks makes it easy for us to grow with innovative tools that allow us to create a solid foundation,” said CPE Founder Norma Albertorio.

“Collaboration between the private sector and the nonprofit sector is vital for the island’s economic growth. We’re honored to be part of this project that helps us grow, and that we can be an example of how these collaborations work and are necessary,” she said, adding that the entity “urgently needed an efficient database since all the organization’s information was decentralized in Excel templates, which complicated the preparation of reports and analysis tasks.”

Jorge Mejía, director of Fusionworks — who is part of the Centro de Emprendedores management team — put his experience and knowledge at the service of nonprofit, developing the implementation and consulting project.

Mejía concluded that the Centro needed statistical measurement of the participation of companies in the CPE’s programs and their progress along the way. In addition, they needed real-time visibility into information about contacts, capital, and fundraising efforts in one integrated platform.

That said, the Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM system, was the solution implemented for managing contacts, participants, volunteers, donors, social investors, among others, with the ability to integrate with automated marketing platforms.

Fusionworks provided the cost of the licenses, the staff, and the knowledge to handle the implementation. In addition, it will continue to provide support as part of the agreement until March 2024.

This includes training of end users, maximizing the usefulness of the tool and handling of system errors.

“We want to benefit Puerto Rico’s business ecosystem by helping our clients, and in this case, we are massifying it through the CPE,” Mejía said.

“By helping them, we in turn help hundreds of new entrepreneurs. Fusionworks’ mission is to transform the business landscape of the markets where we operate, helping organizations to be more efficient and competitive,” he said. “We achieve this by combining business knowledge with technological experience to modernize operational processes.”