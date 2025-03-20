Nonprofit launches STEP UP Affordable Loan Program in Puerto Rico

Rosa Uriarte, deputy director of economic development at The Enterprise Center at PathStone, and José Rivas, senior business development officer at PathStone.

The Enterprise Center at PathStone, a nonprofit that supports small businesses with funding and training, announced the launch of the STEP UP Affordable Loan Program, designed to provide financial support to small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Puerto Rico.

The program provides funding to help businesses overcome unexpected challenges. STEP UP loans range from $500 to $2,500 at an 11.5% interest rate, payable over up to 36 months. The Enterprise Center said the application and approval process has been streamlined for fast access to funds.

“The STEP UP Program offers more than just affordable financing; it’s a valuable opportunity for small business owners to build their credit and establish a solid financial foundation while pursuing their business goals,” said Rosa Uriarte, deputy director of Economic Development at The Enterprise Center at PathStone.

For more information about the STEP UP Affordable Loan Program, interested parties can call 787-658-1640 or email [email protected], Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.