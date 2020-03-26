Nonprofit Solo Por Hoy Inc. assigned $125K HUD grant

March 26, 2020 40

Puerto Rico-based nonprofit organization Solo Por Hoy Inc. has received a $125,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as part of a $40 million assignment from the agency to fair housing organizations working to confront violations of the nation’s landmark Fair Housing Act and help end housing discrimination.

The grants are being awarded through the Department’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program and the Fair Housing Assistance Program to help people who believe they have been victims of housing discrimination and to educate the public and housing providers on the nation’s fair housing laws.

More than $1 million of the funding announced today is being awarded to grantees located in Opportunity Zones, including Puerto Rico. Created under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones aim to stimulate long-term investments in low-income communities.

Solo Por Hoy is a community-based organization founded in January 2009 to offer support services to Puerto Rico families through comprehensive programs that result in housing stability for them.

“HUD is committed to supporting efforts to rid discrimination from our society,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson.” The grants we are awarding today will enable our fair housing partner organizations to combat unlawful policies and behavior and foster practices that ensure everyone has access to safe, affordable housing, free from discrimination.”

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.